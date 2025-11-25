Crash

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - A tractor-trailer hauling a crane ran a red light on Sussex Highway and overturned on top of a car at a busy intersection Monday afternoon, sending two people to the hospital and shutting down the road for hours, according to Delaware State Police.

The crash happened at about 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 24, when a 58-year-old man from Dagsboro was driving a Peterbilt tractor-trailer south on Sussex Highway approaching Redden Road said DSP. At the same time, a Ford Bronco driven by a 36-year-old woman from Felton and a GMC Canyon driven by a 76-year-old man from Bridgeville were stopped at the intersection on Redden Road, police said.

When their light turned green, both drivers began traveling east through the intersection. Investigators said the tractor-trailer driver failed to stop at the red light and hit the left side of the Bronco before overturning and crushing the Canyon.

Both the woman and the man were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and were later released. The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt. He was cited for failing to stop at a red light.

DSP said the crash closed Sussex Highway for about four hours while crews worked to clear the wreckage and investigate.

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

