DOVER, Del. - The Woodlands at Dover Motor Speedway will once again transform into a major concert venue as country artist Zach Bryan brings his “With Heaven on Tour” to the First State for two nights, Sept. 18-19, 2026.
Announced Monday, the fall music event will feature Bryan supported by Kings of Leon on Sept. 18 and Alabama Shakes on Sept. 19, with additional performances by Fey Fili and Gabriella Rose.
According to Dover Motor Speedway, Bryan recently set a U.S. concert attendance record with more than 112,000 tickets sold at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025.
Local people in Dover zip codes 19901, 19902, and 19904 can access a special pre-sale beginning Dec. 4, with timed windows for each concert day. NASCAR All-Star Race ticket buyers will also receive pre-sale access via email.
“We are happy to once again utilize our entire property to bring world class music events to Delaware,” said Mike Tatoian, president and general manager of Dover Motor Speedway. “The Woodlands provides an incredibly intimate experience for music lovers. AEG Presents has been a tremendous partner and we are extremely excited for their vision for the future of The Woodlands as well.”
The venue has a storied music history, previously hosting Firefly Music Festival and 2024’s Phish Mondegreen Festival. It has featured acts ranging from Eminem and Foo Fighters to Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton.
The 2026 concert will follow a massive spring sports weekend at the speedway. Dover Motor Speedway will host the 42nd annual NASCAR All-Star Race from May 15–17, the first time the race will be held on a one-mile oval and in the Northeast.