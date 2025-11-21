SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A man convicted of raping a child under the age of 13 in Sussex County has been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
ICE Philadelphia arrested 33-year-old Juventino Gomez Chilel, a man from Guatemala, on Nov. 19. According to immigration officials, he was convicted in Delaware courts of raping a child and sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Authorities say the assault happened in Sussex County. ICE did not release details of when the crime occurred or how long Gomez Chilel has been in the United States.
Chilel is one of many people listed on ICE's "Worst of the Worst" page. The top of the website page said those listed have "been convicted or accused of heinous crimes that put the American public at risk — but they’re currently in ICE custody or have already been removed from the United States."