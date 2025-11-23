MILTON, Del. — Dozens gathered Saturday afternoon to support a grassroots effort to preserve a towering Southern Pecan tree—more than 100 feet tall and more than a century old—that stands on land slated for a new Royal Farms.
Protesters gathered at the corner of State Route 16 and Union Street Extension, where the tree currently grows on private property. Organizers say about 40 people came out to show support, collect fallen pecans to sprout at home, and call attention to what they see as a unique and historic part of Milton’s natural heritage.
According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the tree is the tallest Southern Pecan in the state and one of only a handful known to be growing in Sussex County. Other pecan trees have been documented in Seaford, Laurel, Bridgeville and Georgetown, but none match the height or presence of the Milton tree.
Now, the land it stands on is the proposed site for a Royal Farms convenience store and gas station, prompting concern from people who live nearby and environmental advocates.
A petition to preserve the tree has gained momentum, gathering more than 900 signatures. Last week, organizers say copies were sent to Royal Farms CEO, Delaware's Governor, and the Delaware Department of Transportation.