MILTON, Del. - A Royals Farms is planned for the intersection of Milton Ellendale Highway and Union Street Extended in Milton. However, a large southern pecan tree is on the property and could come down. Emotions are mixed about it.
Kevin Fleming is a concerned citizen and wants the tree to stay. He says the tree is over 100 years and should be preserved even if they build the Royal Farms at that location.
"We're going to the developer and see if there's some way that we can do it," said Fleming. "The trees in a great spot to be saved."
Fleming adds that he is going to take his opinion to the developers and DelDOT, and see if something can be done with saving the tree. He hopes they can build around the tree if possible.
Milton resident, Connie Murray, doesn't mind if the tree has to go for the new gas station. She says if they took it down, she is okay with it, but doesn't think all Milton residents are on board.
"The entrance, how the entrance is going to be, that's a big deal. If they can handle the light, that's out there on the corner, fine, but if not, it's going to be real tough because we are getting more people coming through here, and trucks coming through too." Murray adds.
The southern pecan tree is a rare one in Delaware. The one in Milton is the tallest at over 100 feet, according to DNREC. There are a handful of pecan trees in Sussex county. The others are located in Seaford, Laurel, Bridgeville and Georgetown.