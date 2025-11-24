MILLSBORO, Del. - One month after the new Millsboro bypass opened, some downtown businesses are beginning to share how, or if, the new traffic pattern is affecting them.
The Downtown Millsboro Committee says they spoke with a few businesses this fall as part of a survey designed for businesses.
One of the questions was to identify what businesses think is a barrier that limits the growth and foot traffic downtown. The results revealed that about 60 percent of respondents view congestion and traffic patterns as the main challenge.
Some business owners say they believe the Millsboro bypass may be contributing to those shifts.
One business told CoastTV they have not noticed any significant changes since the bypass began.
"I don’t think it’s affected the business one way or the other," the owner said. "My personal opinion is I think they just moved one congestion to another area."
Other businesses offered different experiences.
Thierry Langer, owner of Kaisy’s Delights, said his shop previously benefited from the visibility that came with steady downtown traffic.
"The good thing about a lot of traffic is that so many people would drive by my location, and one day they would pop in, and now that there is less traffic… I lost that," Langer said.
Some other businesses say they are not opposed to the bypass, but want to ensure downtown remains visible and accessible.
The town committee says this fall’s outreach represents only a first round of conversations. They plan to return in the spring to gather more input and speak with additional business owners, as the bypass has been in place for a longer period.