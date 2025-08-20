DOVER, Del. - For the first time in its 42-year history, the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race is heading to Dover Motor Speedway, announced by track officials Wednesday. This will be the first time the NASCAR All-Star Race is held in the Northeast.
The $1 million exhibition race will take place on May 17, capping a tripleheader NASCAR weekend at the iconic one-mile concrete oval known as The Monster Mile. The All-Star event features past and current Cup Series winners, top finishers from the All-Star Open and a fan vote winner. It will replace Dover’s traditional regular-season Cup Series race for the 2026 schedule.
“Hosting the NASCAR All-Star Race at The Monster Mile is a win for Delaware’s economy and tourism industry,” said Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer. “In 2026, as we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, fans from across the globe will come here for the thrill of race weekend, discovering our beaches, history, and hospitality along the way.”
The weekend lineup includes the return of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series on May 15 and the BetRivers 200 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on May 16.
“The mid-May dates historically offer great weather in our region, and we’re already working on plans to make the weekend a special one for fans” said Dover Motor Speedway president and general manager, Mike Tatoian.
Dover officials teased additional fan-friendly events for 2026, including the return of the popular Miles Beach in the Fan Zone.
The action in Dover kicks off a massive summer for the Philly region, with the FIFA World Cup, MLB All-Star Game, and America’s 250th birthday all on deck.