MILTON, Del. - A multi-vehicle crash has shut down Route 1 southbound at Sylvan Acres Road near Milton, causing major traffic delays in the area, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
The car crash happened around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Delaware State Police say a Honda Accord was traveling east on Union Street Extended towards Route 1. At the same time, a Volkswagen Tiguan was driving south on Coastal Highway. According to investigators, the Honda failed to remain stopped at a stop sign, leading the Volkswagen to crash into the side of the Honda in a T-bone collision. The driver of the Honda was a 19-year-old man from Viola.
Five people, including the driver of the Volkswagen (a 49-year-old man from Philadelphia), were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, says DSP. The investigation is ongoing.
Tim Coster, a neighbor in the area of the crash, said he came out after his wife and client saw the accident happen.
"I was in the back in my studio actually singing, and I heard that. It sounded like a M80 going off. I came out and my wife and her client were already standing outside. She owns this hair salon and they were already out there looking at it." said Coster. "I've been in this house now for a little over a year and just in that time, I've seen six people seriously injured at this intersection. They need speed cameras."
The roadway was closed for about an hour according to DSP.