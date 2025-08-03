LEWES, Del. - Tensions between the City of Lewes and its police union escalated this week after FOP Lodge #22 issued a formal grievance and a unanimous vote of no confidence in City Manager Ellen Lorraine McCabe. According to the union, the dispute centers on recent police department promotions announced in an email on June 4.
The Chief of Police notified officers that appointments to Deputy Chief, Lieutenant, and Sergeant would take effect at midnight on June 5. FOP Lodge #22 alleges the promotions were made unilaterally by the City Manager, without competitive testing or input from administrative staff, in violation of city policy and the collective bargaining agreement.
"In the coming days it was learned that the promotional appointments were hand selected by the City Manager without the support of the Administrative Staff and the Chief of Police was ordered to secrecy," the union stated in its letter dated Aug. 1.
FOP Lodge #22 contends that the City’s actions violated the Employee Personnel Manual and failed to follow the established police department promotional policy, which outlines a merit-based process.
The union also claims the City breached contract terms by not posting or sharing modified policies with the union steward.
"The Lewes City Manager’s flagrant disregard for the policy and procedures of the City and the Police Department has hurt the reputation of the City, the Community and the Police Department as a whole," the union wrote.
"This action will no doubt have an impact on recruiting and retention within the Police Department." In response, the City of Lewes issued statements from both the Mayor and City Council and the City Manager on Aug. 1.
"The Mayor and City Council are fully aware of our Police Union’s issues, concerns and grievance statement," the statement read.
"We are confident that both the City Manager and Chief of Police will continue to lead their staffs and serve our community with the utmost sense of professionalism." City officials acknowledged that "personnel and policy issues" have arisen and said they have "proactively initiated a process of interviews" to address the concerns.
City Manager McCabe, in her own statement, said, "Mayor & City Council have been briefed on the grievances filed by the Union and are working through the final step of the mutually agreed-upon grievance process."
Both the City and union confirmed the matter is being handled through formal channels.