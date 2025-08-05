OC theft

A woman seen leaving a restaurant near 11th Street and Atlantic Avenue on Aug. 4. (Ocean City Police Department)

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals in connection with a theft from a restaurant near 11th Street and Atlantic Avenue.

According to police, a man and woman were seen leaving the restaurant through separate exits, police say the theft occurred Aug. 4 around 6:45 p.m.

Ocean City Police are asking for help identifying this individual in connection with a theft investigation on Aug. 4. (Ocean City Police Department)

The woman was last seen wearing a green tank top, jean shorts, and black sneakers. The man was wearing a light blue shirt, dark-colored shorts, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ocean City Police Department.

