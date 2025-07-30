REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware environmental experts have issued a recreational water advisory for Deauville Beach and the main beach in Cape Henlopen State Park after routine water quality testing found elevated levels of fecal indicator bacteria.
DNREC said Tuesday that recent test results showed concentrations of Enterococcus bacteria above the state’s recreational water quality standard.
Tuesday's advisory comes less than a week after the same advisories were issued for Lewes Beach and Herring Point. Elevated levels of the fecal bacteria were also found in Rehoboth Beach in early July.
Lake Como Beach in Smyrna is also under a swimming advisory.
While these types of advisories are meant to alert swimmers and beachgoers of potential health risks, they do not ban people from entering the ocean.
For anyone debating heading into the water along Deauville Beach, DNREC warns that people with compromised immune systems or certain medical conditions may be at greater risk of illness from exposure to high bacteria levels. Visitors are encouraged to consult their healthcare provider if they are unsure about their susceptibility to infection from recreational water.
Officials noted that water quality at Deauville Beach often changes quickly. An additional water sample has already been collected, and the advisory will be lifted once bacteria levels return to safe limits.
Currently, the advisories are listed as lasting until 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Charles Mason was planning on swimming at Deauville Beach but changed his mind when learning of the advisory.
"Last week it was jellyfish and bacteria level. This week just bacteria level. So as beautiful as it is, yeah, we're a little disappointed frankly," said Mason.
Jonathan Anderson says the frequent advisories are concerning but not totally surprising.
"There's a lot of pollution, a lot of runoff. You don't have as many fish, so you probably don't have the same ecosystem breaking things down. So it's not surprising. If anything, it's like wouldn't there be more of it?" said Anderson.