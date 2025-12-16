DOVER, Del.-Delaware lawmakers announced Tuesday legislation aimed at discouraging state airport contracts with companies that work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Sen. Ray Seigfried and Rep. Mara Gorman said the bills respond to recent contracts between Avelo Airlines, which operates out of Wilmington Airport, and ICE for charter flights transporting detainees.
“Week after week, headlines from across our country show families being torn apart and individuals denied due process before deportation,” Seigfried said. “Withholding the fuel tax exemption from companies involved in these deportations is one way we can hold them accountable.”
The legislation includes two measures: Senate Concurrent Resolution 123, which urges the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) to avoid agreements with businesses contracting with ICE, and Senate Bill 207, which would:
Prohibit the state Department of Transportation from contracting with airlines that transport ICE detainees without a valid judicial warrant or due process.
Remove the aviation jet fuel tax exemption for airlines that violate these standards.
“Delaware is a state where we support our neighbors, and real neighbors don’t look the other way when people’s rights are ignored,” Gorman said. “Our public dollars should reflect our values, and this legislation ensures they do.”
SB 207 and SCR 123 are expected to be filed later this week and will be considered during the 2026 legislative session, which begins Jan. 13.