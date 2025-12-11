MILLSBORO, Del.- Beebe Healthcare is set to break ground Dec. 17 on a major health campus expansion. Officials say the new addition is designed to bring emergency and outpatient services closer to people who live in central Sussex County.
According to the organization, the ceremony will take place from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. in a heated tent at the new Millsboro Health Campus, located off Sheep Pen Road and Route 20. Beebe leadership and local leaders are expected to speak about expanding access to care in one of Sussex County’s fastest-growing areas.
Officials say the presentation will feature a hybrid freestanding emergency department. The area includes pediatric emergency rooms, walk-in care, imaging services such as outpatient MRI, lab services, a retail pharmacy and space for future medical offices.
Beebe Healthcare said the campus aims to reduce long-standing travel challenges for locals seeking emergency care, a need that continues to grow as Millsboro rapidly expands.
The event is open to the public. Attendees are asked to RSVP and wear appropriate footwear for gravel, dirt and uneven ground.
