LEWES, Del. - A 31-year-old man from Lewes is facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges after a woman was found critically hurt inside a home on Tidal Way earlier this week.
Troopers responded around 3:10 a.m. on Dec. 13 to a residence on the 33000 block of Tidal Way for a welfare check. When police arrived, they discovered a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries and a man, identified as Shane Windell, with serious deep cuts. DSP said troopers gave medical aid to both until EMS arrived and were taken to an area hospital.
Investigators said Windell, who is known by the victim, repeatedly assaulted her during an argument and prevented her from leaving the home. They also confirmed that Windell intentionally hurt himself during the assault.
While in the hospital, Windell was also found to be in violation of his probation and was turned over to the Department of Corrections. After being released from the hospital on Dec. 15, Windell was formally charged and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2. He is now being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,041,000 cash bond.
Charges include:
Attempted Murder (First Degree)
Kidnapping (First Degree – to terrorize and no release)
Strangulation or Suffocation causing serious physical injury
Terroristic Threatening
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective L. Coleman at (302) 752-3813. Tips can also be submitted via Delaware State Police’s Facebook or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.