MILLSBORO, Del. — A longtime Nicola Pizza kitchen worker lost everything in a house fire early Sunday morning, according to a statement from the beloved restaurant.
The fire, which broke out early on Dec. 14, destroyed the home located on Spencer Court in Millsboro. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, its team provided a standby unit to cover the Millsboro fire district while local crews battled the flames.
Nicola Pizza shared news of the tragedy on social media, noting that the employee had been with the restaurant for over 25 years.
"Our hearts are heavy at Nicola Pizza as one of our kitchen employees who has been with us for over 25 years has lost everything in a devastating house fire over the weekend," the post reads. "We are thankful that he and everyone in the home were able to get out and are safe, but please keep him in your prayers."
The restaurant also said it plans to organize efforts to support their coworker and encouraged the community to stay tuned for ways to help.