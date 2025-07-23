SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - DNREC has issued recreational water advisories for two beaches in Lewes after routine testing found elevated levels of a fecal indicator bacteria, just weeks after a similar advisory was lifted in Rehoboth Beach.
DNREC announced Tuesday that Herring Point Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park and Lewes Beach North are under swimming advisories due to increased concentrations of Enterococcus bacteria. The advisories took effect Tuesday, July 22 at 5 p.m., and the advisory at Lewes Beach was lifted around 4 p.m. Wednesday, while the advisory at Herring Point Beach was extended until Thursday.
Michele Harper and her granddaughter played it safe and avoided the water Wednesday.
"Just coming to the beach and seeing there weren't many people in the water and then seeing the signs and stuff. So, yeah, it was a bummer because we're here to swim and she loves to get in the water. And now we kind of can't," said Harper.
DNREC says Enterococcus is a type of bacteria that can indicate the presence of fecal contamination. While most beachgoers will not become ill, DNREC warns that people with weakened immune systems or underlying health conditions may be at higher risk and should consult their healthcare provider before entering the water.
Lewes Beach Patrol Captain Strohm Edwards agreed this bacteria can be dangerous.
"...If you have an open cut, if you were running and you scraped your knee, you shouldn't get in the water."
Officials emphasized that the advisories are precautionary and that conditions can change quickly.
The latest advisories follow a similar situation earlier this month in Rehoboth Beach. On July 3, DNREC issued a water quality advisory at Rehoboth Avenue after detecting elevated bacteria levels. Testing showed Enterococcus counts had exceeded recreational standards.
The advisory was lifted nearly 24 hours later after water samples confirmed bacteria levels had returned to safe levels.
DNREC noted in the Rehoboth Beach situation that elevated bacteria levels are often linked to recent heavy rainfall, which can cause stormwater runoff containing animal and wildlife waste to enter coastal waters.