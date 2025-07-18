SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Jellyfish are swarming the waters on the coast this summer, leading to a sharp uptick in stings reported by lifeguards.
According to Lewes Beach Patrol Captain Strohm Edwards, more than 550 jellyfish stings have been logged so far this season, doubling last summer’s total of about 270.
Edwards says the number is more than he's ever experienced in Lewes.
“I believe with the increase in water temperature, and the more rain we’ve gotten this summer mixed with the salinity in the water, it’s favorable for jellyfish and they thrive in that,” Edwards said.
The patrol treats stings with a vinegar-and-water solution to help neutralize the burn and recommends applying sand to the area. They say most stings last around 20 minutes, and any welts usually fade within a day.
Children and adults alike have been affected. John Stiglich said his young nephew was stung while wading in the shallows near Gordon’s Pond.
“He started crying immediately and said he got hurt. It was a jellyfish sting, but he’s okay,” Stiglich said.