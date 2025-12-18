BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Bay Forest Homeowners Association has sent two letters to local farmer David Banks regarding corn husks blowing from his fields into nearby residential yards.
Residents say strong winds have carried corn husks across the road and into the Bay Forest community, creating what the association describes as a nuisance. Some homeowners, however, acknowledge the farm predates the development.
“The farmers have been here before us,” said Bay Forest resident Anthony Colicchio, who described the issue as an inconvenience rather than a major problem. Colicchio said both sides should work together to find a solution, such as installing a fence or other barrier to keep debris from blowing into the neighborhood.
In the letters, the homeowners association said it would hold Banks financially responsible for cleanup costs associated with the corn husks.
Banks said his family’s farm has operated in the area for more than 115 years and that corn husks blowing in the wind are a natural part of farming.
Reaction to the dispute has also surfaced on social media. State Rep. Brian Pettyjohn commented on Facebook, writing in part, “If we're going to live in an agricultural state, we need to be willing to live with agriculture.”
Banks said he does not plan to change his position but hopes to maintain an open and respectful dialogue with the Bay Forest Homeowners Association. When contacted, the association declined to comment.