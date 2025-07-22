DELAWARE- Recreational water advisories have been issued for two Delaware beaches after routine testing detected elevated bacteria levels.
DNREC announced Tuesday that Herring Point Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park and Lewes Beach North are under swimming advisories due to high levels of Enterococcus, a fecal indicator bacteria.
The advisories began Tuesday, July 22 at 5 p.m. and are expected to be lifted Wednesday, July 23 at 2:30 p.m. once indicator bacteria levels are below the standard.
Health officials say the risk of illness from elevated bacteria is greatest for people with certain medical conditions or weakened immune systems. DNREC advises those unsure whether they fall into an at-risk group to consult their doctor before entering the water.
Officials emphasized that conditions at both beaches can change quickly and that advisories are precautionary, meant to help the public make informed decisions about swimming.