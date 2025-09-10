LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Fire Department Board of Directors has removed former fire chief Bill Buckaloo for at least two years, according to an apparent internal email sent to members of the department.
The email, shared with CoastTV from a source within the department, said that an emergency meeting of the board was held on Sept. 9 to discuss disciplinary action against Buckaloo. The meeting was described in the email as "a thorough and constructive debate." This disciplinary action comes after Buckaloo was accused of using a racial slur in public in July.
The board reportedly determined that Buckaloo would be removed from the department for 24 months. After that period, he will be eligible to reapply for membership.
"This was an incredibly difficult decision, one taken with careful consideration in order to uphold the integrity of our department," said the board of directors in the email. "As we move forward, it is essential that we come together as a group to heal."
The email also instructed members to stop contacting the media. “I understand that some members may have felt unheard, but rest assured, we were listening,” it said.
However, sources with the fire department previously told CoastTV that they felt their voices were not heard when a decision regarding Buckaloo's punishment was made.
The board emphasized its support for current fire chief Robert Stephens, stating in the email that they "stand firmly behind fire chief Stephens" and that his strong leadership during the meeting was reassuring that this action is a "positive path to restoring public trust."
Stephens was elected fire chief following Buckaloo's resignation and suspension from the department.
The department called on Buckaloo to resign as a member at a Sept. 5 press conference with Stephens and Lewes Fire Department president Wally Evans. The original suspension of Buckaloo issued in July was for 60 days. Evans said that the original suspension was determined following the department's bylaws, which limit what leaders can do in disciplinary cases.
Two members, who previously spoke with CoastTV, said they believe the majority of the department wanted Buckaloo to receive a harsher punishment, given his history of misconduct.
As of Sept. 10 Buckaloo has not resigned as a member of the department or responded to CoastTV's requests for comment.