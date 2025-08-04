LEWES, Del. - Robert Stephens has been elected chief of the Lewes Fire Department, the department announced Monday.
Stephens, a member of the department for 18 years, has held multiple leadership roles, including lieutenant, captain, training officer, assistant chief and deputy chief. In addition to his service in Lewes, he works as a firefighter on Squad 4 with the Wilmington Fire Department.
The Lewes Fire Department congratulated Stephens on his election and said it looks forward to his leadership.
The election comes after former Lewes Fire Chief Bill Buckaloo resigned and was suspended from the department after making a derogatory comment in a public setting, according to a statement from the Lewes Fire Department on July 21. In the release, the department said it does not condone Buckaloo’s remarks and has launched a full investigation.