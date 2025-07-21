LEWES, Del.- Lewes Fire Chief Bill Buckaloo has resigned and been suspended from the department after making a derogatory comment in a public setting, according to a statement from the Lewes Fire Department.
In a release issued Monday, the department said it does not condone Buckaloo’s remarks and has launched a full investigation.
“His comments run counter to the department’s beliefs and values of serving our entire community,” the statement said. “The department recognizes that Mr. Buckaloo’s behavior is disconcerting and respects all points of view.”
The department did not specify what was said, but this incident is not Buckaloo’s first involving controversy.
In 2020, while serving as assistant chief, he faced backlash over a Facebook post that included a slur directed at a drag performer after attending a show in Rehoboth Beach. The post was later deleted, and Buckaloo issued a public apology.
In a separate incident, the Lewes Fire Department wrapped up an internal investigation in September 2024 after a firefighter was caught using a racial slur over department radio. That firefighter was suspended for 30 days, removed from office, and required to complete diversity training.
The Lewes Fire Department's online roster now names Robert C. Stephens as its Fire Chief.