SELBYVILLE, Del. - Ellen Magee says her family’s historic farm, Magee Farms, is not in favor of a proposed housing project next door because it could affect their ability to hunt on the property.

Magee, whose family has operated the farm since 1865, says the farm grows crops, sells goods to the public, and allows recreational hunting. She says that tradition could be lost if the development moves forward.

“Family members before me have had the right to hunt, to shoot guns, for 160 years. I want that protected,” Magee said.

The Sussex County Council held a public hearing Tuesday on a request to rezone land next to Magee Farms for the Marlin Cove development. According to council documents, the proposal would add 210 residential units, including 106 single-family homes and 104 duplexes, across more than 60 acres.

Magee described the land as largely untouched. “This block of land, if you take an aerial view, has no developments on it,” she said.

Marlin Cove LLC did not respond to requests for comment. According to the company’s application, the development is intended to fit with the surrounding area, which is near existing commercial development, and would offer a variety of housing options.

Magee said she understands that more housing could bring additional customers to the farm, but she worries about the impact on her family’s traditions. “I welcome the public to come to this farm. And they do help our business because they come and buy fruits and vegetables. But the houses… it’s just a lot,” she said.

The Sussex County Council did not make a decision at Tuesday’s hearing and deferred the rezoning vote to a later date.

Kevin joined the CoastTV News team in November 2023 as a video journalist. He is a Rowan University graduate with a degree in radio television and film and a minor in sports communications. While at Rowan, Kevin worked at the campus television station, RTN, and was also a member of the Rowan radio station, 89.7 WGLS-FM.

