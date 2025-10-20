BETHANY BEACH, Del. — Two former Bethany Beach police officers reported to separate federal prisons this week to begin serving time for felony wire fraud, marking a significant chapter in a years-long theft scheme that shook the small coastal town's police department.
Michael Redmon, 58, of Selbyville, and Darin Cathell, 50, of Frankford, were sentenced earlier this year for allegedly stealing nearly $300,000 in overtime grant funds from the department between 2017 and 2023.
According to the town of Bethany Beach, Redmon, the former police chief, reported to the Federal Correctional Institution Beckley in Beaver, West Virginia, where he will serve a 13-month sentence.
Cathell, a former officer, began serving his 2-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution Devens in Harvard, Massachusetts.
Both men pleaded guilty in February to felony wire fraud. According to federal prosecutors, the scheme involved falsifying documents to siphon funds designated for federal and state overtime grants. The discrepancies were uncovered by the Town of Bethany Beach during an internal review and referred to federal investigators in August 2023.
Chief U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly sentenced Redmon to 13 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised probation. Redmon was also ordered to pay $81,000 in restitution and a $50,000 fine. He has since filed an appeal, challenging the sentence in federal court.
Cathell received a lighter sentence: two months in prison, six months of home confinement, three years of supervised probation, $67,000 in restitution, and a $25,000 fine.
With the criminal proceedings concluded, the Town of Bethany Beach has announced plans to pursue civil action against both Redmon and Cathell. Town officials aim to recover more than $140,000 in grant funds not reimbursed through the criminal court’s restitution orders.