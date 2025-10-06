BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The former chief of the Bethany Beach Police Department, Michael Redmon, has filed an appeal after being sentenced to federal prison for his role in a years-long theft scheme.
Redmon submitted a notice of appeal in federal court on Sept. 28. He is seeking to challenge his sentence of 13 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised probation. He was also ordered to pay $81,000 in restitution and a $50,000 fine.
Federal prosecutors said Redmon, along with former officer Darren Cathell, began stealing funds from the department in 2017. The scheme continued until 2023, when town officials discovered the financial discrepancies and referred the case to federal investigators in August 2023.
Cathell received a lighter sentence: two months in prison, six months of home confinement, three years of supervised probation, $67,000 in restitution, and a $25,000 fine.
Redmon’s appeal will now proceed through the federal court system.