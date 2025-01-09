BETHANY BEACH, Del. — Darin Cathell, the former Captain of the Bethany Beach Police Department, has been charged with wire fraud for allegedly stealing more than $65,000 in overtime funds from the town. The charges were filed by the United States Attorney for the District of Delaware on Jan. 3.
Court documents allege that between December 2019 and January 2024, Cathell submitted fraudulent overtime claims for at least 185 shifts he did not work. The claims totaled over 1,075 hours and $90,500, with at least $67,970 being falsely claimed. Funds used to pay for police overtime were derived from public safety grants administered by the Delaware Criminal Justice Council, including federal funding from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program.
Cathell is accused of falsifying overtime slips and transmitting the fraudulent claims electronically, resulting in payments through wire communications.
The United States Attorney’s Office has filed a notice of forfeiture seeking to recover $67,970, representing the proceeds from the alleged scheme. Cathell could face the forfeiture of assets equivalent to the amount stolen if convicted.
In April 2024, Cathell was replaced by Sergeant Patrick Foley as the new police chief. Sergeant Foley has been serving as the acting officer in charge since January and has been a member of the Bethany Beach Police Department since 2006.