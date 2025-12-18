LEWES, Del. — Residents of the Jefferson Apartments, an affordable housing complex on Kings Highway, say ongoing crime has left them fearing for their safety, following a recent shooting that seriously injured a 10-year-old child.
Lewes police confirmed the child was hurt in a shooting at the complex last month.
Police Thursday said calls for service to the property are nearly daily, involving incidents ranging from domestic disputes to drug-related complaints and gun violence.
Robert Leonard, who has lived at the Jefferson Apartments for 20 years, said shootings, drug activity and violence among residents have become routine.
“You hear boom, boom, boom,” Leonard said, describing gunfire he claims is common at the complex.
Leonard and other residents say property management has failed to address safety concerns. Leonard said the complex needs more security cameras and functioning lighting, noting that some light poles have not worked for years, leaving areas dark at night.
“The children; they say they care about the children, but there’s so much child endangerment going on,” Leonard said.
Lewes Police Chief Thomas Spell said the department has made a lot of effort to be visible in the complex and worked with property management to address ongoing issues.
“It’s an area that produces quite a bit of work for the Lewes Police Department,” Spell said.
Spell said police have encouraged management to install cameras covering the entire property, but progress has been limited due to cost concerns.
CoastTV News attempted to contact property management for comment but did not receive a response.