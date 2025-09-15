BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Two former members of the Bethany Beach Police Department will serve time in federal prison for stealing nearly $300,000 in overtime funds over a six-year period.
Chief U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly of the District of Delaware sentenced former police chief Michael Redmon, 59, of Selbyville, and Darren Cathell, 50, of Frankford, for felony wire fraud in connection with the long-running scheme.
An internal investigation by the Town of Bethany Beach uncovered discrepancies in how federal and state overtime grant funds were paid out within the department. According to officials, Redmon and Cathell began siphoning funds around 2017, continuing until 2023. The town turned its findings over to federal investigators in August 2023.
Redmon was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised probation. He was also ordered to pay $81,000 in restitution and a $50,000 fine.
Cathell received a two-month prison sentence, six months of home confinement upon release, three years of supervised probation, $67,000 in restitution, and a $25,000 fine.
Both men pleaded guilty in February 2025.
With the criminal proceedings now complete, the Town of Bethany Beach plans to file civil action against Redmon and Cathell, seeking to recover over $140,000 in grant funds that were not reimbursed through their sentencing.