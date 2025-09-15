Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters. For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Tuesday. For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&