ELLENDALE, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a Frankford man for his seventh felony DUI offense following a traffic stop Tuesday night on Milton-Ellendale Highway.
Troopers say 64-year-old Garry Phillips was driving erratically around 9 p.m. on Sept. 9, when they saw his silver GMC Yukon slow down, speed up, and drift into the middle of the road near Sharon’s Road. After pulling him over, troopers said Phillips showed signs of impairment and was given a series of sobriety tests.
According to police, Phillips failed the tests and was arrested. A records check revealed that he had six previous DUI convictions and was driving with a suspended license.
Phillips was taken to Troop 7, where he was charged with felony 7th offense DUI, driving while suspended or revoked and failure to remain in a single lane. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $8,501 cash bond.