Ocean City saw ordinance violations more than double in the past year as traffic stops also rose.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - City ordinance violations in Ocean City have more than doubled in August 2025 compared to to August 2024, according to the latest police report.

Police Chief Austin reviewed statistics during the Police Commission meeting showing that ordinance violations rose from 143 in August 2024 to 323 in August 2025.

Traffic stops also increased over the same period, climbing from 680 in August 2024 to 793 in August 2025. Chief Austin attributed that rise to a concentrated push on bicycle and scooter enforcement.

The increase comes as city officials continue discussions on how best to manage bikes and scooters on Ocean City’s crowded roads and sidewalks. Police records show 38 collisions involving electric scooters have been reported so far this year.

City leaders have discussed possible restrictions on scooter use along major corridors like Coastal Highway, Baltimore Avenue and Philadelphia Avenue, though any changes would require state approval because those roads are owned by Maryland.

