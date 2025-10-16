MILFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed one person in Milford on Wednesday night after a car veered off the road, hit a tree, and caught fire.
The crash happened around 8:35 p.m. on Oct. 15, when a Ford Mustang was driving north on Bay Road, just north of Jenkins Pond Road. According to troopers, the car left the east side of the road for unknown reasons, struck a tree and caught fire with the driver still inside.
The driver, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.
Bay Road was shut down for an extended period while troopers investigated and cleared the area.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit is still working to determine what led to the crash. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to contact Master Corporal J. Lane at 302-698-8547. Tips can also be submitted by private message on the Delaware State Police Facebook page or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.