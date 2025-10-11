DELAWARE STATE POLICE

Delaware State Police were assisted by the Millsboro Police Department in the Friday morning arrest of Melleca Butler.

GEORGETOWN, Del. — Delaware State Police have arrested 20-year-old Melleca Butler of Georgetown on multiple felony weapon charges following a road rage incident on Dupont Boulevard late Thursday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2025, troopers were called to Dupont Boulevard near Shortly Road after a report that a driver had pointed a handgun during a road rage encounter. Investigators said a GMC Yukon pulled alongside a 49-year-old man from Houston, Delaware, while both vehicles were driving south, when the driver of the Yukon displayed a firearm before driving off.

MELLCA BUTLER

Melleca Butler of Georgetown, Delaware was arrested on Friday and now faces 3 felony charges after a road rage incident (Delaware State Police).

Troopers, with help from the Millsboro Police Department, located the Yukon a short time later near Laurel Road and Dupont Boulevard in Millsboro. After conducting a traffic stop, officers identified the driver as Butler, who matched the description of the person seen in the earlier confrontation. She was taken into custody without incident.

A search of the vehicle turned up an unloaded handgun concealed between the driver’s seat and the center console. Police said Butler did not have a permit to carry a concealed deadly weapon.

She was taken to Delaware State Police Troop 4 and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, and aggravated menacing, all felonies.

Tags

Locations

Morning Broadcast Journalist

Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and regularly produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.

Recommended for you