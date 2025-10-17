MILTON, Del. — DelDOT will begin reconfiguring several crossovers along SR 1 between Broadkill River (Lockerman Road) and Red Fox Lane on Monday, Oct. 27 as part of a safety improvement project.
The work includes new pavement markings and signage designed to reduce conflict points and improve traffic flow along the busy corridor.
Once complete, drivers using Hudson Road, Eagle Crest Road, Oyster Rock Road, and Steamboat Landing Road will be required to turn right onto SR 1. Left turns from northbound and southbound SR 1 at these intersections will still be allowed.
Some crossovers will be restricted to authorized users only, such as first responders.
DelDOT advises drivers to expect delays during the reconfiguration period due to lane closures. Motorists are urged to use caution and move over for construction vehicles and crews working roadside.