BETHANY BEACH, Del. — Heavy rain and strong winds caused widespread flooding and road closures across Sussex County on Saturday, leaving parts of downtown Bethany Beach and Millsboro underwater and impassable.
In Bethany Beach, Pennsylvania Avenue was completely flooded, with standing water reaching up to parked cars. A "Water on Road" sign was posted to warn drivers, but that didn’t stop many from taking risks on the back roads, where the flooding was worst.
Ryan Orhelein, who manages one of the only businesses still open during the storm — an arcade downtown — said people should avoid the side streets altogether.
“If you stick to the main roads, it's not too bad. The back roads you got to look out for,” Orhelein said. “Maybe there's some trees that have been uprooted. With the wind like this, they can push over the trees that [...] are a little unsteady in the ground with all the rain.”
Orhelein said he closed the arcade around 11 p.m. and planned to take a safer route home, staying off the flooded streets.
Back roads in Dewey Beach, like Read Avenue, flooded as well.
Further inland, Millsboro also saw dangerous conditions. Massey's Landing was underwater.
River Road was shut down by the Delaware Department of Transportation due to deep water, and one car was stranded in the middle of the street.
Jim Santangelo, who lives nearby, said reckless driving likely made the situation worse.
“He came flying up the road, as they normally do in this area. They think they have all-terrain vehicles or something, and they try to fly through the water,” Santangelo said. “The water's up past the doors. I'm sure it filled the car up.”
At the coast, the Indian River Inlet took a beating as waves crashed over the sidewalk and pushed dangerously close to beach equipment staged for nourishment projects. Route 1 remained mostly clear, but some side roads in the area were flooded.
Despite the hazardous conditions, some people came to witness the storm’s power firsthand.
“Nobody expects this to be happening,” said Lilly Calderon, who stood near the edge of the recently replenished beach. “You know, the waves are so high — amazing.”
The flooding is being compared by some locals to what they saw during Hurricane Sandy in 2012, though no major injuries have been reported. People who live in the affected areas are encouraged to avoid travel if possible and check road conditions before heading out.