GEORGETOWN, Del. – People who live in Georgetown say homelessness is becoming more visible, especially along the town’s train tracks and wooded areas.
Walter Kinsler, who has lived in Georgetown for over a year, says he sees it daily.
"All the time," Kinsler told CoastTV when asked if he encounters panhandlers or homeless. "I don't know what they're going to do about it. There's just too much homeless."
Kinsler says he often sees people emerging from the woods near town, a common place where some of Georgetown’s unhoused population have taken shelter.
Just three minutes from the center of Georgetown sits Springboard Pallet Village, a transitional community made up of small shelters. It currently houses 40 people who were previously homeless.
During Monday's town council meeting, several Georgetown locals claimed the local homeless population can often be found along the nearby train tracks an issue that’s stirring debate about public safety and responsibility.
Bo Shockley, a lifelong Georgetown resident, also spoke out, placing blame on local leadership. "The problem of homelessness and addiction in this town gets worse every single day," Shockley said. "And what has our leadership done? They’ve allowed it to happen."
Two organizations the Shepherd’s Office and Springboard Pallet Village are working on the front lines to help. Their approaches may differ, but their mission is the same: provide resources and pathways to stability, from meals to temporary housing.
Trish Hill, program manager for Springboard Delaware, said she understands the public’s concerns about panhandling and homelessness, but believes progress lies in cooperation.
"I think there’s more opportunity for collaboration between those who are opposing, you know, homelessness, and the spaces," Hill said.
Eric Bodenweiser, founder of the Shepherd’s Office, said the issue extends beyond Georgetown and so should the responsibility.
"I want everyone to know this problem is everywhere," Bodenweiser told CoastTV. "It’s a horrible situation. At least we are trying to fix it."
Tensions were evident at Monday night’s council meeting, where one resident pointed the blame at law enforcement.
"Every day I drive by the police station and all those new cars are in the parking lot," the man said. "If they were out and visible, half of this s*** wouldn’t be happening."
As Georgetown wrestles with how to address homelessness, some continue walking the tracks toward an uncertain future while others try to lay new ones forward.