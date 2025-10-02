GEORGETOWN, DEL. - The Town of Georgetown held its first meeting of the Supportive Housing Issues Committee Thursday evening, marking a coordinated effort to address homelessness, addiction recovery, and reintegration for formerly incarcerated individuals.
The newly formed committee aims to optimize existing local facilities and services, such as transitional housing, recovery centers, and reintegration programs, to better support residents facing significant life challenges.
Something Georgetown local Adam Buczkowski said should be a top priority, “Georgetown’s changed a lot. I’ve been here eight years now, and it’s really made a lot of changes. Some for the good, some for the bad. But we do need to find a better way to help our neighbors, support those who are struggling, and raise their quality of life.”
Town officials emphasized the importance of community collaboration and open communication throughout the process.
Trish Hill of Springboard Delaware said transparency should be a main focus for the group. “With the transitional houses, the recovery houses, and Springboard Village, there are a lot of assumptions people make that may not actually reflect what’s happening.”
The committee hopes to bring clarity to how supportive housing operates within the town and to build stronger partnerships between agencies, housing providers, and the public.
No official decisions were made at the first meeting, but members say it's a vital first step in addressing complex social challenges in Georgetown.