LEWES, Del. – A 56-year-old Lewes woman was rescued late Thursday night after her SUV went into Red Mill Pond, according to Delaware State Police.
The Lewes Fire Department said crews were dispatched shortly after 10 p.m. on October 2 for a report of a person in the water. Firefighters arrived to find the woman sitting on top of her Dodge Durango about 50 feet from shore, with the engine still running underwater.
Rescue swimmers brought her safely back to shore, according to fire officials. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
State police said troopers responded to Edgewater Drive around 10:12 p.m. after receiving a call that a boat had capsized. When they arrived, they found the submerged vehicle and confirmed the driver had already been removed by fire crews.
According to investigators, the woman showed signs of impairment and refused to take Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Troopers said the Durango had been traveling on Edgewater Drive before crossing a vacant lot and entering the pond.
Fire officials confirmed no one else was in the vehicle.
State police said the woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries. After being released from the hospital, she was arrested and charged with DUI.