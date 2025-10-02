LEWES, Del. - The days are numbered for 73.5 acres of farmland off Route 24 in Lewes, as developers have their sights set on building regardless of the outcome of the Atlantic Fields proposal.
"This will not remain a soybean farm," said Ben Hoskins, the developer behind the proposed Atlantic Fields project.
Hoskins told CoastTV that even if the massive shopping mall proposal is denied, development on the site will move forward. Options include single-family homes, workforce housing, and affordable housing.
That prospect is welcome news to some nearby residents.
"I think the idea of shifting away from a C-4 with a huge mall that's going to just cause havoc is a good move," said Gary Vorshiem, who lives less than a mile from the proposed site.
In order for the Atlantic Fields mall to move forward, Sussex County officials would need to approve a zoning change from Agricultural Residential to Commercial.
On Tuesday, the county’s Planning & Zoning Commission deferred its decision for the second time.
During the meeting, Commission Chairperson Holly Wingate said there was no need for further discussion on the proposed zoning change. She noted the commission was waiting for member Bruce Mears to be present before taking a vote.
Hoskins claims the project could generate hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Cape Henlopen School District.
However, not all residents are convinced a zoning change is the right move.
"They need to look at all the facts," said Dave Bower, who lives directly across from the proposed site. "I just feel like it’s a no-brainer this zoning change can’t go through."
Atlantic Fields, if approved, would include 23 buildings and feature major national retailers. According to Sussex County documents, confirmed tenants include Target, Costco, and Whole Foods.