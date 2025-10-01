DAGSBORO, Del. - Several Sussex County fire departments are on the scene of a reported explosion on Gum Tree Road.
Neighbors have confirmed to CoastTV that Claudia Gaskill was the woman killed in the Dagsboro house explosion. They also say that Gaskill's brother was the other person inside the home at the time of the blast.
The Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department live run log says the department was dispatched to the scene at 7:06 a.m. The department puts the explosion at 25664 Gum Tree Rd.
According to the DVFD's Emergency Medical Services, one person was rescued from the home. That person indicated there was also someone trapped inside. That person was is dead according to Sussex County EMS.
"Prayers of safety to the the victims and the multitude of fire companies and other first responders that are currently on the scene and enroute to a house explosion near Dagsboro," Delaware State Sen. Brian Pettyjohn said in a Facebook post.
“I heard a large commotion. It shook the windows in the house," said Ralph Timmons, who lives less than a mile from the explosion site. "My wife said something must’ve fallen. I told her, 'No, honey, it was more than that to shake the house and for us to feel it.' I thought maybe it was an airplane maybe something going into Salisbury."
Other agencies that have responded to the scene include Georgetown Fire Company, Millsboro Fire Company, Frankford Volunteer Fire Company, Delaware State Police Aviation Trooper 2, Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Selbyville Fire Company.
Allen Rodgers was out walking his dog when he heard the blast. "You just hear a big boom and you could almost feel the ground shake," he said. "I heard a loud explosion sound, like a big truck had either run into something or turned over."
There are currently no indicators of criminal activity in relation to the explosion, said the Delaware State Fire Marshal. The total for all damages is estimated at $500,000.