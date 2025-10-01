GEORGETOWN, DEL. - The Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday night deferred action on a proposed ordinance to rezone roughly 73.5 acres along Route 24 from AR-1 Agricultural Residential to C-4 Planned Commercial, a change required for the proposed Atlantic Fields Shopping Center.
Atlantic Fields is planned as a 695,000-square-foot retail development featuring stores such as Costco, Target and Whole Foods. The proposal includes 23 separate buildings located just off Route 24.
Commissioners cited the absence of one member as the reason for delaying any action, opting to wait until the full commission is present before making a recommendation.
During the meeting, members discussed potential challenges the shopping center could bring, including the need for workforce housing for future employees and concerns that large national retailers could take business away from local shops.
Many members of the public in attendance were residents of neighboring communities who voiced strong opposition to the project, citing traffic as a top concern.
“My issue is really traffic and rendering the streets surrounding that area just to gridlock, continually from normal business hours,” said Sue Ellen Strong of Welches Pond. “So we would essentially be trapped in our community.”
Although the Planning and Zoning Commission will offer a recommendation, the final decision will be made by the Sussex County Council at a future meeting.
If approved, the zoning change would clear the way for one of the county’s largest retail developments and could significantly increase commercial activity along the busy corridor.