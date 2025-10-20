Locals Week returns to Ocean City with free admission, special programs

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Museum Society will host its annual Locals Week from Oct. 20 through Oct. 26.
According to organizers, the event will feature free admission for Delmarva locals at both the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum and the Museum of Ocean City. The week will also include several free programs highlighting local history and culture.
The lineup begins Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. with the Station 4 Tour at the Life-Saving Station Museum, offering a look at the United States Life-Saving Service and the Storm Warriors.
On Oct. 21 at 10 a.m., the Creatures Up Close program will explore native aquatic wildlife during aquarium feedings.
On Oct. 23 from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Al “Hondo” Handy will present Defying Expectations at the Museum of Ocean City. He will discuss the history of Recreation and Parks in Ocean City and sign copies of his book.
The program From Bank to Museum: The Story of an Ocean City Landmark will be shown Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. at the Museum of Ocean City. According to organizers, registration is required and admission is by donation.
On Oct. 25, there will be a book signing for Ben and the Brass Check: A Lewes Life-Saving Station Story and S is for Sea Glass from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Life-Saving Station Museum with author Corinne Litzenberg.