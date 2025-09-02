LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Fire Department is expected to discuss the suspension of former fire chief Bill Buckaloo at a meeting Tuesday night. Buckaloo's suspension came in July after he made what the fire department called a "derogatory comment" in a public setting. CoastTV has since received three copies of an email from members of the fire department that they say was sent by the department's president. The email claims that Buckaloo used the N-word while off duty at Irish Eyes.
N-word confirmation
CoastTV has received an email, sent internally to Lewes Fire Department members, from three members of the department that claims Buckaloo used the N-word while at Irish Eyes on July 13.
The fire department members asked to be anonymous because they feared they could lose their membership and wanted to avoid detracting from the concern of the issue.
The email, sent from president Wally Evans to the department's members following Buckaloo's suspension, reads in part, "[Buckaloo] was accused of loudly using the (N) word in a derogatory and loud manner which was overheard by a black patron. I have spoken with Bill, and he confirmed that he made the comment and tried to apologize."
Multiple members told CoastTV they are frustrated over Buckaloo's comments. One member in particular said several others are very embarrassed.
"We don't want the general public to think we're a racist entity because that is not true at all," he told CoastTV. "You can't find anybody in the community more angry than the department for what has happened."
A second member shared similar concerns.
"The only thing to do is separate ourselves from this individual so we send that message of, 'This is not tolerated behavior,'" the member said.
A third individual said damage from this situation has injured the department's reputation within the community.
"There is a good ol' boys network trying to protect one of their friends and the image of the department from media coverage. This is not good for the department or the public. In my heart, I could not remain silent and felt like I had to speak up," this third person said. "Just because he's in the organization for 40 years doesn't mean you've got 40 years of quality productivity in that organization."
Members told CoastTV they have worries over what this situation means for public trust, membership and even funding.
"It just does not help us further our mission," said the third member. "Not only do we need funding, we also need people, like more volunteers, and if this is the type of organization people see, somebody might not want to be a part of us."
City response
CoastTV also spoke with Lewes Mayor Amy Marasco regarding Buckaloo's use of the N-word. She said there is zero tolerance for that language.
"By having the fire chief step down, yes, that is the right step, but you don't stop there," said Marasco.
She said the city recommended a local man to the department to speak to them about racism, sexism and homophobic reactions. Marasco also said she received an email from the NAACP expressing its concerns about this situation.
"I welcome NAACP to come down, and let's talk about what best to do to heal going forward, and also to show that we recognize it and it's not acceptable," said Marasco.
CoastTV reached out to the NAACP, but has not heard back.
Department response
CoastTV contacted the Lewes Fire Department after receiving a copy of the department's internal email claiming Buckaloo's use of the N-word. The fire department said that it's a personnel issue and an ongoing internal investigation, and provided no further comment. According to the department, it would be against its bylaws to comment and doing so could result in legal ramifications.
Suspension background
On July 21, in a public statement from the Lewes Fire Department, the department said it did not condone Buckaloo’s remarks and launched a full investigation of what was said at Irish Eyes.
The next day, on July 22, CoastTV asked the Lewes Fire Department what, specifically, the derogatory comment was. The department would not specify but said "the comment is not acceptable in any audience, setting or in any general conversation."
Internal investigation
One fire department member told CoastTV that the majority of members wanted Buckaloo to face stricter punishment. The member said a disciplinary committee is in charge of the internal investigation and that Buckaloo admitted guilt to receive a lesser punishment.
According to the same member, Buckaloo's original punishment was a six-month suspension with a one-year probation. The member says, because Buckaloo pleaded guilty to the committee, the suspension was only for 60 days. The member believes Buckaloo will remain suspended until he appears before the disciplinary committee in person.
While suspended, Buckaloo is not allowed to ride in fire trucks and department vehicles, be on fire department grounds or respond to any fire calls, according to a fire department member.
This member said, in his opinion, most other members were upset that Buckaloo was not expelled.
"The department is correct in saying it's a personnel issue, but where's the justice in that?" he questioned.
Previous incidents
Buckaloo, who was serving his fifth term as fire chief, has faced multiple controversies during his time with the department.
In 2018, he was arrested by Lewes police for disorderly conduct after urinating off a dock.
In 2020, while serving as assistant chief, Buckaloo was suspended for a Facebook post that included a slur aimed at a drag performer following a show in Rehoboth Beach. The post was later deleted and Buckaloo issued a public apology.
CoastTV reached out to Buckaloo in the late afternoon Tuesday, hours before an upcoming fire department meeting, but were not able to reach him.
Lewes Fire Department now
Following Buckaloo's suspension and resignation, the department held an election for a new fire chief on Aug. 4. The new fire chief, Robert Stephens, was the acting fire chief leading up to the vote.
Stephens has been a member of the department for 18 years. He also works as a firefighter on Squad 4 with the Wilmington Fire Department.
A discussion on Buckaloo's suspension is expected at the Lewes Fire Department's regular monthly meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. This meeting is closed to the public.