LEWES, Del. - Former Lewes fire chief Bill Buckaloo has resigned and is currently suspended from the department following what the Lewes Fire Department calls a "derogatory comment."
The department would not disclose exactly what Buckaloo said, but the department did say the comment is not acceptable in any audience, setting or in any general conversation.
Buckaloo, who was serving his fifth term as fire chief, has faced multiple controversies during his time with the department.
In 2018, he was arrested by Lewes police for disorderly conduct after urinating off a dock. In 2020, while serving as assistant chief, Buckaloo was suspended for a Facebook post that included a slur aimed at a drag performer following a show in Rehoboth Beach. The post was later deleted and Buckaloo issued a public apology.
In a Monday statement, the Lewes Fire Department acknowledged Buckaloo’s recent resignation and said, “The department recognizes that Mr. Buckaloo's behavior is disconcerting… His comments run counter to the department's beliefs and values of serving our entire community.” The department says it is currently conducting a full disciplinary review.
Kathleen and Charles Walker are new to Lewes and say the revelations were disappointing.
"In a public servant position, you're serving the public... that means everyone," said Charles Walker. "If you're doing things that show bias, you shouldn't be in that role."
A longtime local noted that issues like this reflect broader concerns beyond Lewes, saying, "It could be just that they're used to saying things. In the moment of helping people, they're helping people. That's all I can pray."
In a separate incident, the Lewes Fire Department concluded an internal investigation in September 2024, after a firefighter was caught using a racial slur over department radio. That firefighter was suspended for 30 days, removed from office, and required to complete diversity training.
The department has not provided a timeline for the conclusion of its disciplinary process.
The Lewes Fire Department's online roster now names Robert C. Stephens as its Fire Chief. Stephens has several held positions within the department since 2016, including assistant fire chief. The department will hold an election to pick a permanent fire chief soon.