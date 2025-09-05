EV

DELAWARE -The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles is notifying alternative fuel vehicle owners about a new annual registration fee that takes effect October 1, 2025.

Postcards were mailed this week, with invoices set to arrive by mail or email. Payment will be due by November 1, 2025.

The AFV fee is in addition to standard registration costs. The announcement is the latest move that puts Delaware's commitment to electric vehicles into question.  In May, Governor Matt Meyer said he opposed the state's EV mandate.

According to the DMV, the is designed to pay for road maintenance. Delaware now joins several other states in assessing AFV fees.

 

