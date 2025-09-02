REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A new shuttle service may make travel easier for Delawareans. Aug. 26 marked the beginning of a new public transportation system for those traveling in and out of Sussex County. The Lewes Bus now connects travelers in the Lewes area to the Philadelphia International Airport and back.
The shuttle will provide "convenient, reliable, and affordable transportation" for those traveling in and out of the area, according to the Rehoboth Beach - Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce. The Lewes Bus will operate daily on a year-round schedule, and will depart Lewes at 6 a.m. and 2 p.m., returning from Philadelphia at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. One-way tickets are $65, and $55 per passenger in groups of three or more.
The bus will pick up and drop off at the Lewes Transit Center near Lowe's on Route 1. More information on bus tickets and schedules can be found online at lewesbus.com.