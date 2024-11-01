DELAWARE - The Carney administration announced a major investment in Delaware’s electric vehicle infrastructure Friday, committing $21.5 million to expand charging stations across the state.
This initiative, funded by $17.5 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and an additional $4 million from Delaware’s Bond Bill, aims to increase EV accessibility on Delaware’s major highways and additional state corridors, supporting Delaware's carbon reduction goals.
"Transportation emissions account for the largest emissions of greenhouse gases in Delaware," said Governor John Carney. "Investments in electric vehicles and our charging infrastructure are a key part of Delaware’s carbon reduction strategy and will help us meet our ambitious carbon reduction goals."
The initial installation sites include two gas stations in Camden and Harrington, with 10 additional locations underway. This expansion aligns with Delaware’s climate change goals by targeting Route 13, Route 113, Route 1 and I-95, providing EV charging access points within 25 miles across these routes.
"As Delaware is averaging more than 1,000 new hybrid and electric vehicle registrations each month, the demand for charging infrastructure will only continue to grow," said Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. "Providing these convenient charging locations near our most heavily used roads will ensure that EV owners are never more than 25 miles from a place to recharge their vehicle."
DelDOT and DNREC recently held online public meetings presenting the plan's for the state's transition to an electric transportation future.