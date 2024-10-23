DELAWARE- DelDOT and DNREC will host two online public meetings on Oct. 23 to present Delaware’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan, titled "Charging Forward: Delaware Strategy of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure."
The meetings will be held on Zoom, with identical sessions starting at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Each session will include a presentation on the state's transition to an electric transportation future, the details of the EV infrastructure plan, and a question-and-answer period. The same content will be shared in both sessions.
The plan has faced significant opposition in the past. Delaware Republicans called for a reevaluation of proposed regulations that would require 35 percent of new passenger vehicles sold in Delaware to be zero-emission by the fall of 2025, citing concerns over costs, government overreach, and the availability of chargers. There has also been much debate around the state regarding the addition of new car charging stations.
Mark Cammy, who owns Camco Tire and Auto Center in Milton, says an electric car future is not realistic for some areas of the first state.
"I don't see how it's going to be viable in a small town like this because you're going to be limited on where you can put charging stations, and who's going to pay for them," explained Cammy.
These new presentations will cover key topics, including:
- Delaware's transition to electric vehicles and the plan's role in this shift.
- An overview of Delaware's EV Infrastructure Plan.
- Current EV infrastructure in the state and criteria for prioritizing future charging station locations.
Participants can join the meetings through Zoom links provided on the plan's website.