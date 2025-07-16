MILTON, Del. - Delaware State Police say the body recovered from the Delaware Bay Wednesday has been identified as 18-year-old Yorch Niz-Chilel, who went missing Tuesday in the Broadkill River.
He was recovered near the Outer Wall of the Delaware Bay according to DSP.
Both the Lewes Fire Department and Delaware State Police confirmed to CoastTV News that a body was found Wednesday evening. While authorities believed it was Yorch Niz-Chilel, confirmation did not come until just before 10 p.m.
Niz-Chilel was reported to be standing on a piece of wood while fishing Tuesday afternoon on Oyster Rocks Road when he slipped and fell into the water.
Rehoboth swimmer recovered
Wednesday evening's discovery comes just hours after a man who went missing off Rehoboth Beach Saturday was found at the south end of Cape Henlopen State Park.
Rehoboth police confirm 27-year-old Gregory Karitu, of Kenya, was found in the ocean off Cape Henlopen State Park around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to the Lewes Fire Department, a kayaker spotted Karitu about 1,000 yards offshore between Herring Point and the Bathhouse.
Multiple agencies involved
Delaware State Police public information officer Master Cpl. Lewis Briggs said the second day of the search for Niz-Chilel involved several agencies.
"The search resumed this morning that included the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit, Delaware State Police Maritime and Scuba team, as well as DNREC Police," Briggs said.
Family members of Niz-Chilel have remained near the scene since Tuesday, hoping for answers.
"There were quite a few family members and friends, not at the scene but close enough," Briggs said. "We are working with them through our victim services unit to make sure they have the information they need."