OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City Police Department needs your help identifying three to four suspects after an assault took place on July 25 at 3 a.m.
The OCPD has launched an investigation after an assault near 14th Street and Saint Louis Avenue.
While leads have been provided, these individuals have not yet been identified. According to the department, the people pictured are thought to be from the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area.
OCPD encourages people to contact PFC Glaub at jglaub@oceancitymd.gov, or 410-723-6610 if those pictured can be identified. Anonymous tips can be filed at 410-520-5136, or online with the case number of 2025-002386.