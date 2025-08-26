OCEAN CITY, Md. - A Millville man is facing multiple charges after Maryland Natural Resources Police stopped a speeding boat in Isle of Wight Bay and found the driver to be under the influence of alcohol. The same man awaits a court date for charges of an alleged hate crime in Millville.
Police said that around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, officers stopped a center console boat for operating at more than six knots in a marked slow-speed canal near Swordfish Basin in Ocean City.
During the stop, officers said they smelled alcohol while speaking with the boat’s operator, 27-year-old Jay Christopher Droney of Millville.
After administering Standardized Field Sobriety Testing, officers issued Droney several citations. He is charged with exceeding established speed limits, reckless operation of a vessel, operating a vessel while under the influence, operating a vessel while impaired by alcohol and operating a vessel while impaired by drugs and/or alcohol.
If convicted on all counts, Droney could face over a year in jail and up to $3,000 in fines.
Droney is one of two former Millville Volunteer Fire Company members charged with hate crimes. In April, Delaware State Police arrested Droney and Jordan Hastings of Delmar after court documents revealed that the victim, a paid member of the department, was chased with a knotted rope.
Both Droney and Hastings waived up to Superior Court but court dates have not been set.